videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What did the musical ragi say so... that will upset the BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Congress is going to form government in Karnataka with more than double seats than BJP. The results are showing that every issue of Congress worked... and none of BJP worked. The wave of Jai Bajrang Bali also probably backfired.