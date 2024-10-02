videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What is vote factor of Waqf Bill?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Very serious allegations were made against the government today on the Waqf Bill amendment. These allegations were made by Maulana Kalbe Jawad. Maulana Kalbe Jawad is a big name in the Muslim community and has a great identity. He said that the JPC formed for the Waqf Bill amendment and the opinion poll conducted are just a fraud. It is a conspiracy, it is just a show and after Congress, now BJP is also conspiring with Muslims regarding the Waqf Bill. Amidst these allegations, he gave a big challenge to the government. He said that if the government proves that Waqf has ever taken even an inch of land from any temple, then he will withdraw the movement. He also cornered Home Minister and JPC member Nishikant Dubey regarding the bill. Nishikant Dubey had raised questions on the number of letters of opinion poll received in large numbers. In such a situation, the question arises that who is true and who is a liar. Waqf is being cheated or there is an opportunity for narrative.