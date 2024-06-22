Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Why are devotees away from 'Chandan Tilak'?

Jun 22, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Every day, lakhs of devotees flock to Ayodhya's Ram temple to have darshan of their deity. Big news has come from the same Ram temple about sandalwood tilak and charanamrit. According to which, now Ram devotees will not be applied sandalwood tilak in Ram temple and will not be given charanamrit either. When this news came to us, we tried to know the truth of it. Whether something like this has really happened and tilak and charanamrit are very important in the temple. Then how can they be banned. Earlier news came that priests take money in the name of tilak and charanamrit in the temple, so it is being stopped. That is why when our team talked to the chief priest of Ram temple, Satyendra Das, about this, he confirmed the ban on tilak and charanamrit and also expressed displeasure over this ban but did not give the reason, he said that this should not have happened but it is the order of the trust.

