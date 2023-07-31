trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642868
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tal Thok Ke: 'Hindu Sanatan has woken up, the day is not far when Shivling will be installed in Gyanvapi'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
In the Gyanvapi case, the lawyer of the Hindu side, Vishnu Jain, has strongly criticized the Muslim parties. He said that now the days have gone by Hindu Sanatan and the day is not far when the Shivling will be installed in Gyanvapi.

All Videos

Hindu lawyer Vishnu Jain says he will perform 'Rudrabhishek in Gyanvapi'
play icon9:40
Hindu lawyer Vishnu Jain says he will perform 'Rudrabhishek in Gyanvapi'
Nuh Clash Update: ASI shot dead by stone-pelting experiment or conspiracy on procession
play icon7:14
Nuh Clash Update: ASI shot dead by stone-pelting experiment or conspiracy on procession
Mewat became the ground of riots! Stones were pelted on the police from the roofs of the houses.
play icon7:11
Mewat became the ground of riots! Stones were pelted on the police from the roofs of the houses.
750 policemen were posted in Mewat.. Will bulldozers go to the houses of criminals?
play icon8:27
750 policemen were posted in Mewat.. Will bulldozers go to the houses of criminals?
Mahabharata in Nuh on the saffron journey! Riots broke out in Haryana due to Jihadi conspiracy
play icon7:13
Mahabharata in Nuh on the saffron journey! Riots broke out in Haryana due to Jihadi conspiracy

Trending Videos

Hindu lawyer Vishnu Jain says he will perform 'Rudrabhishek in Gyanvapi'
play icon9:40
Hindu lawyer Vishnu Jain says he will perform 'Rudrabhishek in Gyanvapi'
Nuh Clash Update: ASI shot dead by stone-pelting experiment or conspiracy on procession
play icon7:14
Nuh Clash Update: ASI shot dead by stone-pelting experiment or conspiracy on procession
Mewat became the ground of riots! Stones were pelted on the police from the roofs of the houses.
play icon7:11
Mewat became the ground of riots! Stones were pelted on the police from the roofs of the houses.
750 policemen were posted in Mewat.. Will bulldozers go to the houses of criminals?
play icon8:27
750 policemen were posted in Mewat.. Will bulldozers go to the houses of criminals?
Mahabharata in Nuh on the saffron journey! Riots broke out in Haryana due to Jihadi conspiracy
play icon7:13
Mahabharata in Nuh on the saffron journey! Riots broke out in Haryana due to Jihadi conspiracy
yogi adityanath on gyanvapi masjid,yogi adityanath on gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid,CM Yogi,yogi on gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,Yogi Adityanath,yogi on gyanvapi,yogi adityanath exclusive interview,yogi adityanath exclusive,yogi exclusive interview,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi news,UP CM Yogi Adityanath,up cm yogi adityanath interview,up cm yogi adityanath news,Zee News,Vishnu Jain,Taal thok ke,