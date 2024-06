videoDetails

Tal Thok Ke: Modi set to return as PM

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After winning the Lok Sabha elections, NDA is now moving towards forming the government. PM Modi has presented his claim to form the government to the President. Along with this, he has handed over the list of supporting MPs to the President. But, the stand of TDP and JDU on UCC can create problems for BJP. Watch the country's number one debate show Tal Thok Ke on this issue.