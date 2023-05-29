NewsVideos
Tata Altroz iCNG First Drive Review: Enough Trunk To Put Rivals At Rest?

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Tata Altroz iCNG is the indigenous brand’s attempt to take on the biggest challenge associated with CNG cars - lack of boot space. It managed to have a trunk volume of 210 litres with the use of twin-cylinder technology. Furthermore, the Altroz iCNG also comes with an electric sunroof, which can be operated via voice commands. Powering this hatchback is a 1.2L NA petrol motor in a 3-cylinder configuration, coming exclusively mated to a 5-speed MT. Prices for the Altroz iCNG start from Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. So, does it make for a potent purchase in its segment? Watch the video to find out.

