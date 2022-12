videoDetails

Team India's poor performance continues.. what's the reason behind it?

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

When Rahul Dravid took over as Team India’s head coach from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, there were lofty hopes for him. The defeat meant that Bangladesh sealed the three-match ODI series and lead 2-0. Amid the debate over what’s going wrong in Indian cricket