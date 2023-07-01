trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629587
Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Social activist Teesta Setalvad has got a big relief in a case related to the Gujarat riots. In fact, the High Court had asked him to "surrender immediately", but at 10 pm on Saturday night, the Supreme Court gave him interim relief for a week.
