Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Pashupati Paras to Join RJD: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's big statement on Pashupati Paras has come out. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said, 'Pashupati Paras should come into the alliance, I will welcome him first'.

