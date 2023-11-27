trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692802
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Telangana Election 2023: Massive rallies are going on in Telangana before the assembly elections to be held on November 30..Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress and KCR for holding rallies. PM Modi addressed the election rally in Mehboobad . while Amit did a road show in Karimnagar. Before this, PM Modi had said that Congress MLAs are sellable goods. After winning, Congress MLAs will go to BRS.
