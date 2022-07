Telugu film industry to stop shooting movies from August 1 till further notice. Here is why?

Telugu film producers Guild announced that shootings will be halted from August 1 till further announcement. The association disclosed that this is an attempt to revamp the industry.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

