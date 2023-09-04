trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657952
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
A film had come - Udta Punjab. In this film, the problem of drugs was shown inside Punjab, which was the number one state in the country in terms of drug consumption. Yes, it was. Because now the Kashmir valley, which is called heaven on earth, has become number one in drug abuse, leaving behind Punjab. Both figures and circumstances testify that the number of drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir has now crossed that of Punjab.
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'

