Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759670
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed

|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The bridge on the canal in Siwan, Bihar has collapsed. Due to the collapse of the bridge, water has entered the village. After which there is an atmosphere of chaos.

All Videos

Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
Play Icon03:46
Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
Play Icon02:03
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Play Icon16:08
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Play Icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
Play Icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy

Trending Videos

Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
play icon3:46
Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
play icon2:3
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
play icon16:8
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
play icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
play icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy