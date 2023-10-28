trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The decision to hang came from Qatar after a meeting held at Pakistani Army Headquarters.

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Qatar Indian Navy Officers: 8 Indians have been sentenced to death in Qatar. Pakistan connection is coming to the fore behind this. Questions are being raised on this decision which came after the meeting of officials of Pakistan Army and Qatar Army in Qatar. but it is difficult to say anything on the extent of influence of Qatar by Pakistan. but in the last few years, Qatar-Pakistan relations have increased. The world knows how Taliban returned to Kabul
Follow Us

All Videos

Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
play icon12:9
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
play icon5:37
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
Know where commercial siege of Qatar took place
play icon1:54
Know where commercial siege of Qatar took place
Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via E-mail
play icon2:1
Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via E-mail
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
play icon9:53
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones

Trending Videos

Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
play icon12:9
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
play icon5:37
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
Know where commercial siege of Qatar took place
play icon1:54
Know where commercial siege of Qatar took place
Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via E-mail
play icon2:1
Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via E-mail
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
play icon9:53
Israel launches rocket attack on Hamas, demolishes Iron Drones
qatar indian navy officers,qatar indian navy officers hindi,Pakistan,qatar indian navy officers,qatar news today,qatar vs india,qatar 8 indian navy death,qatar 8 navy,qatar 8 ex-indian officers death penalty,Death Penalty,death penalty in qatar,qatar death punishment,indian navy officers in qatar,8 indian national arrested in qatar,8 navy officers death,8 navy qatar,qatar court indian navy,Pakistan Army officers meeting with qatar army,qatar pakistan relations,