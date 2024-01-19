trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711588
Looming Risk Of Retrospective Taxes Casting Shadow Of Uncertainty Over Online Gaming Industry

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
While the online gaming is trying to align with the recent GST hike, the flurry of retrospective tax demands poses an existential threat for the industry. This also poses a huge risk of proliferation of offshore platforms and the consequent user harm. The government must work to find a solution that can balance industry growth and user safety while also maximizing the Government’s gains from this burgeoning industry. Disclaimer – Sponsored Content This information is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as legal advice.

