'The one who slaps is also a Muslim and the one who eats is also a Muslim'

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The political atmosphere of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh is burning today... and behind this political heat is the thrashing incident in a school... Since yesterday, the video of a child being thrashed in a school in Muzaffarnagar is going viral... In which the teacher herself is seen beating up a child from other children... During this the teacher also used the word Muslim.
