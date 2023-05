videoDetails

'The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House', says Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Congress National President Mallikarjuna tweeted that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President. At the time of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament, the then President was not invited and this time President Murmu has not been invited for the inauguration ceremony.