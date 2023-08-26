trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653916
The victim's mother made a big disclosure on Zee News

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar School News: A shocking case has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, UP... It is alleged that Tripta Tyagi, a teacher of Neha Public School, got a Muslim child beaten up by her fellow children... Now the children are suffering because of this incident. The mother has a special conversation with Zee News.
