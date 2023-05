videoDetails

There is no Ram Raj in Bihar… Baba Bageshwar has abused Biharis – Tej Pratap

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Tej Pratap Yadav, minister in Bihar government and son of Lalu Yadav, has given a new statement on Baba Bageshwar. He said that there is no Ram Raj in Bihar. Baba has abused Biharis.