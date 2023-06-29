NewsVideos
'They want to take away the religious freedom of Muslims...', Arshad Madani said on PM Modi's statement on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
On UCC, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani says that what will the Law Commission do when the PM has said? Religious freedom is being snatched from Muslims, Muslims should not come on the road on this matter. Muslims have only one option left to give opinion.

