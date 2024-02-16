trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721825
Third round of talks between government and protesters fails

|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Third round of talks between government and protesters fails. Punjab government participated in marathon meeting that lasted for 6 hours yesterday. But it yielded no results. However, while talking to the media, all three parties said that the meeting took place in a very positive atmosphere. Now the next meeting is going to be held on Sunday. Even before this, two rounds of talks had taken place. But no consensus was reached and the same happened in the third round of talks.

