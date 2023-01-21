videoDetails

This Caribbean country is planning to kill all the Vervet Monkeys. Here’s why

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys, as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory.Authorities will fund the Nature Foundation St Maarten NGO to capture and euthanise at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory which borders French St Martin. This Caribbean country is planning to kill all the Vervet Monkeys. Here’s why