This time Ramaswamy government in America?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy News: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has found a fan in the form of Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Musk considered the Indian American a 'very promising candidate'. Ramaswamy, who in February announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidency.
