The traffic constable in Raipur has set an example of honesty. Traffic constable Nilambar Sinha found a bag containing Rs 45 lakh on the road. The bag has been returned by the traffic constable to the police station.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
