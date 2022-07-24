This work of the traffic constable is being praised everywhere. Traffic constable Nilambar Sinha
The traffic constable in Raipur has set an example of honesty. Traffic constable Nilambar Sinha found a bag containing Rs 45 lakh on the road. The bag has been returned by the traffic constable to the police station.
