TMC protests outside EC office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Election Commission has given instructions to the Home Ministry to conduct free and fair elections in West Bengal. The deployment of security forces has been ensured. At the same time, TMC leaders had approached the Election Commission to complain against the central agencies. Since then, the series of demonstrations by TMC leaders has continued. Meanwhile, TMC leaders have made a big demand against ED, CBI and NIA.

