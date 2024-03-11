NewsVideos
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool Congress Party will contest elections alone in West Bengal. TMC has announced the names of its candidates for all 42 seats of West Bengal.

