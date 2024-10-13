videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Baba Siddique Death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

To The Point: Mumbai, the city of dreams, has once again been rocked by the sound of gunfire. NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Mumbai. Once again, the terror of the underworld is being seen. The fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is visible among politicians, actors and celebrities. 2 shooters have been arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. It is claimed that these two shooters were given 9 MM pistols 15 days ago. With which they carried out the murder. Mumbai Police is investigating the Baba Siddiqui murder case. Where did the order for the murder come from. Because Baba Siddiqui had said that his life was in danger a few days ago. After which he was also given Y category security.