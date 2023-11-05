trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684436
Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
PM Modi Rally in Madhya Pradesh: Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh. Before voting, Congress and BJP have completely jumped into the electoral fray. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said that we will give free ration to the poor for the coming 5 years.
