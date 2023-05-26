NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
The tussle over the new Parliament building has now reached the Supreme Court of the country. A petition has been filed to get the inauguration done by the President himself. Today there will be a hearing on this issue

All Videos

US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration
3:53
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration

Trending Videos

0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
3:53
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,new parliament building india inauguration,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament supreme court,sc on newparliamentmanipur violence,manipur violence news,manipur violence news today,pm modi breaking news,Top news,ipl 2023 highlights,IPL 2023,Hindi News,today news,headlines of the day,