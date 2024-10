videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

Israel carried out an airstrike on South Lebanon... After the attack, smoke was seen rising from the middle of the city... 2,350 people have died so far in the Israeli attack... A big blow to Hamas in the midst of the war.... Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed in Israeli attack... He was handling the responsibility of Hamas since August 2024...