Tragic accident in Pitampura area of Delhi, 6 people died due to fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Pitampura area of Delhi. Six people of the same family died in this fire. 4 women are also included in this.

