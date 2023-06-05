NewsVideos
Train movement resumes in Odisha’s Balasore within 51 hours of horrific railway accident that claimed 275 lives

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited and took stock of the rail traffic restoration at the incident spot on June 4. Also, he held an on-the-spot review meeting with Railway Officials at Bahanaga Railway station. Train movement resumed in the affected section where the accident happened that claimed 275 lives. The horrific train accident took place in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2.

