trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726485
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh removes TMC from Bio

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has removed TMC from bio of his social media handle X. He has written Social Worker instead of TMC. Kunal Ghosh made it clear that he no longer wants to remain as the spokesperson of TMC.

All Videos

Vikramaditya Singh to be on Delhi Visit today
Play Icon08:25
Vikramaditya Singh to be on Delhi Visit today
Watch TOP 20 News of the day
Play Icon03:03
Watch TOP 20 News of the day
Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes huge statement amid political turmoil
Play Icon02:22
Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes huge statement amid political turmoil
Sanjay Raut attacks PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon00:43
Sanjay Raut attacks PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon02:05
Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Vikramaditya Singh to be on Delhi Visit today
play icon8:25
Vikramaditya Singh to be on Delhi Visit today
Watch TOP 20 News of the day
play icon3:3
Watch TOP 20 News of the day
Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes huge statement amid political turmoil
play icon2:22
Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes huge statement amid political turmoil
Sanjay Raut attacks PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon0:43
Sanjay Raut attacks PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Mamata Banerjee
play icon2:5
Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Mamata Banerjee