NewsVideos

Tripura: Preparations for ‘Durga Pooja’ in full swing in Agartala

Preparations for ‘Durga Pooja’ is in full swing in the city of Agartala, Tripura. On September 18 people were seen thronging markets ahead of ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. Artists were seen giving final touch to their statues. The making of the colossal puja pandal has also begun. The auspicious festival commences on September 26.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Preparations for ‘Durga Pooja’ is in full swing in the city of Agartala, Tripura. On September 18 people were seen thronging markets ahead of ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. Artists were seen giving final touch to their statues. The making of the colossal puja pandal has also begun. The auspicious festival commences on September 26.

All Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell

Trending Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell