Tripura: Preparations for ‘Durga Pooja’ in full swing in Agartala

Preparations for ‘Durga Pooja’ is in full swing in the city of Agartala, Tripura. On September 18 people were seen thronging markets ahead of ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. Artists were seen giving final touch to their statues. The making of the colossal puja pandal has also begun. The auspicious festival commences on September 26.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

