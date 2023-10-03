trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670257
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
India Canada News: Amidst the India-Canada dispute, the Indian government has issued a strict warning to the Canadian PM. India has strongly attacked Canada and said, 'Canada should call back its diplomats'
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
play icon2:33
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
play icon3:51
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?
play icon2:4
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
play icon5:19
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village

Trending Videos

Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
play icon2:33
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
play icon3:51
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?
play icon2:4
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
play icon5:19
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
india canada news,india canada tension,india canada tension in hindi,india canada tensions news,India Canada,india canada relations,india canada issue,india on canada,india on canada allegations,india on canada khalistan,pm modi on canada,pm modi on canada issue,pm modi on canada allegations,pm modi canada speech,pm modi canada visit,narendra modi canada,Trudeau,trudeau on canada,trudeau on canada news,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,