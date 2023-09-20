trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664704
Trudeau in trouble on Khalistan, Biden-Australia rebuked

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Canada News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be alone in the Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, the opposition party there has asked him for evidence. Whereas the Prime Minister of Australia has refused to say anything in the matter. At the same time, America and Britain have talked about getting an investigation done without taking the name of India. Earlier on Monday, Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. That the Indian government may have connections to the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada.
