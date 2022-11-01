NewsVideos

Twitter planning to charge $20 per month for verification: Here is what we know

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
According to reports, Twitter is thinking about charging for the coveted blue check mark that confirms the identity of the account holder. If the initiative comes forward, users would have to pay about $20 a month to subscribe or risk losing their "confirmed" badges. According to a few other reports, there are also plans to make the already exorbitant $4.99 monthly cost of a Twitter blue subscription into a whopping $19.99. Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, hasn't made up his mind, though.

