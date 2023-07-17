trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636619
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
breaking news: A big accident has happened in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Two children were swept away amidst the sudden rush of water in the waterfall.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
play icon7:13
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
play icon4:37
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
play icon0:51
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:0
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
play icon2:28
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
play icon7:13
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
play icon4:37
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
play icon0:51
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:0
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
play icon2:28
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
mp flood news,MP News,Hindi News,raisen mp news today,hindi news live,MP Floods,Madhya Pradesh flood,madhya pradesh flood news,Madhya Pradesh Flood Latest news,madhya pradesh flood updates,Madhya Pradesh Flood News Updates,Latest News,news video,breaking news in hindi,live news in hindi,mp flood news today,raisen news today,raisen news,