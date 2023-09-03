trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657370
Udhayanidhi clash over Stalin's statement, Shah rebuked him fiercely

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin with the Delhi Police for his controversial statement against Sanatan Dharma. Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the rally in Rajasthan for insulting Sanatan Dharma.
