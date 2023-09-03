trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657360
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Udhayanidhi Stalin Remark: Amit Shah Criticizes INDIA Block Over Stalin's Sanatana Dharma Comment

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement. While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan, Amit Shah said, “For the last two days INDIA alliance is insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal For Left-Hand Drive Motorcade
play icon1:8
G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal For Left-Hand Drive Motorcade
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
play icon1:6
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
play icon1:45
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
play icon6:24
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
play icon1:11
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal For Left-Hand Drive Motorcade
play icon1:8
G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal For Left-Hand Drive Motorcade
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
play icon1:6
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
play icon1:45
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
play icon6:24
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
play icon1:11
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
India,