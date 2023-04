videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case bomber Guddu Muslim escapes from Odisha to Chhattisgarh

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Guddu Muslim, carrying a reward of 5 lakhs in the Umesh Pal murder case, has fled from Odisha to Chhattisgarh. Earlier there was news of Guddu Muslim hiding in Bargarh, Odisha. The police team had reached Odisha on Monday. During this, the police had also interrogated a person.