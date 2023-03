videoDetails

Umesh Pal's Mother Shanti Devi puts forth big demand, says, 'Atiq Ahmed should be hanged'

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court can pronounced verdict over today regarding the main accused and mafia Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Murder Case. On Monday, Atiq Ahmed was admitted to Prayagraj Jail, after which more than 500 policemen are stationed outside Naini Central Jail. Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi has made a huge demand while pleading with the government that 'Atiq should be hanged'