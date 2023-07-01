trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629259
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi

Jul 01, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says Under the leadership of Modi Ji, we took a lot of initiatives in the field of Cooperation. Firstly, The Narendra Modi government has made an effort to bring equality in cooperatives without violating the rights of the state and the center.
