Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railways Minister, on Saturday arrived at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha, to assess the situation and provide assurance of a thorough investigation into the mishap. So far 288 people have lost their lives in the accident.

