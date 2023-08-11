trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647654
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
In the assembly session of UP, CM Yogi while answering the questions of Akhilesh said that what is true should also be accepted, the poor and farmers did not benefit from your government, you did nothing and did not want to do anything. . Along with this, CM Yogi claimed that our government will be formed again in 2024.

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24
play icon6:18
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24
play icon6:18
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24
up vidhansabha session,Yogi Adityanath,yogi on akhilesh yadav,yogi attack,sand politics,UP news,up vidhan sabha live,up monsoon session,Yogi Adityanath,Akhilesh Yadav,Lucknow News,lucknow today news,lucknow news today,lucknow sp,lucknow akhilesh yadav,today is second day,up assembly session,sp may create ruckus,regarding inflation and floods,up assembly monsoon session 2023 live uttar prades,Lucknow News in Hindi,latest lucknow news in hindi,Lucknow Hindi Samachar यूपी न्‍यूज,यूपी विधानसभा लाइव,यूपी मॉनसून सत्र,योगी आदित्‍यनाथ,अखिलेश यादव,