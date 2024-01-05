trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706340
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
UP Bulldozer: Before the Friday prayers in Lucknow, a bulldozer was fired on the relatives of Mukhtar. The administration has started construction on the property of a builder close to Mukhtar Ansari. LDA team has run bulldozer on FI Hospital. Earlier, the LDA team had given notice to FI Hospital.

Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
Play Icon0:29
Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
Play Icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris
Play Icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris
Haryana ED raids INLD Former MLA
Play Icon0:25
Haryana ED raids INLD Former MLA

