UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak comments on Atiq Ahmed,says, 'UP police is keeping close eyes on criminals'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

UP Police has once again reached Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to take Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj. Giving a big statement regarding this, UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said, 'There is a strict eye on criminals in UP'.