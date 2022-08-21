UP Police did flag march in Noida before the Mahapanchayat by Tyagi Samaj

Police took out a flag march in Noida on 20 August ahead of the Mahapanchayat by the Tyagi community in Noida. Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said that police officers have been deployed at all important and strategic points.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

