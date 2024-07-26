videoDetails

UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Bhupendra Chaudhary spoke on Yogi vs Maurya: UP BJP President Chaudhary Chaudhary has said that the discussion about the alliance of UP CM Yogi is completely wrong. Bhupendra Chaudhary says that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party. Uttar Pradesh is a very big state, in this situation we are moving forward with the instructions of the people. I had already said that it did not come according to our capacity. We are moving forward by talking to you. Work is being done to complete the shortcomings that remain.