Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2770594
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi

Sonam|Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bhupendra Chaudhary spoke on Yogi vs Maurya: UP BJP President Chaudhary Chaudhary has said that the discussion about the alliance of UP CM Yogi is completely wrong. Bhupendra Chaudhary says that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party. Uttar Pradesh is a very big state, in this situation we are moving forward with the instructions of the people. I had already said that it did not come according to our capacity. We are moving forward by talking to you. Work is being done to complete the shortcomings that remain.

All Videos

Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Play Icon02:59
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Play Icon02:13
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Play Icon00:52
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
Play Icon02:12
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
Kanwariya Attack on Car in Meerut - Report
Play Icon01:52
Kanwariya Attack on Car in Meerut - Report

Trending Videos

Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
play icon2:59
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
play icon2:13
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
play icon0:52
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
play icon2:12
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
Kanwariya Attack on Car in Meerut - Report
play icon1:52
Kanwariya Attack on Car in Meerut - Report