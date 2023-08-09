trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646758
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Speaking on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi said that earlier there was arrogance in me, but during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I came to know that to listen to the voice of the country, one has to leave the ego.

